Kansas City Southern Earnings Decline 10% In Q4

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kansas City Southern (KSU) announced a profit for fourth quarter that retreated from last year.

The company said its earnings declined to $120.1 million, or $1.12 per share. This was down from $133.4 million, or $1.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.1% to $598.5 million. This was up from $598.0 million last year.

Kansas City Southern earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $120.1 Mln. vs. $133.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -10.0% -EPS (Q4): $1.12 vs. $1.23 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -8.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.17 -Revenue (Q4): $598.5 Mln vs. $598.0 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.1%

