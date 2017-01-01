AIG Partners With Berkshire Hathaway Unit On Reinsurance Deal

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - American International Group, Inc. (AIG) said Friday that it reached binding term sheet for an adverse development reinsurance agreement, effective January 1, 2016, with National Indemnity Company or NICO, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

The agreement covers 80% of substantially all of AIG's U.S. Commercial long-tail exposures for accident years 2015 and prior, which includes the largest part of AIG's U.S. casualty exposures during that period. AIG will retain sole authority to handle and resolve claims, and NICO has various access, association and consultation rights. The consideration for this agreement is $9.8 billion payable in full by June 30, 2017, with interest at 4% per annum from January 1, 2016 to date of payment. The consideration paid to NICO will be placed into a collateral trust account as security for NICO's claim payment obligations to the AIG operating subsidiaries, and Berkshire Hathaway will provide a parental guarantee to secure the obligations of NICO under the agreement.



NICO is assuming 80% of the net losses and net allocated loss adjustment expenses on the subject reserves in excess of the first $25 billion and NICO's overall limit of liability under the agreement is $20 billion. This provides material protection to policyholders against adverse developments beyond current reserve levels.

AIG currently expects a material prior year adverse development charge in the fourth quarter.

The agreement will be accounted for in the first quarter of 2017 as a retroactive reinsurance agreement. AIG will recognize a loss or a deferred gain at inception of the agreement equal to the difference between the consideration paid and the ceded reserves as of December 31, 2016. Had this agreement been entered into on January 1, 2016, AIG would have recognized a loss of approximately $2.9 billion, based on carried reserves of approximately $34 billion, net of discount at that time.

This loss would be reduced by AIG's expected reinsurance recoveries from NICO's 80% share of any 2016 calendar year adverse prior year development covered by the contract. If that share exceeds $2.9 billion, then a deferred gain is established, which will be amortized into the income statement in line with expected cash reinsurance recoveries from NICO.

