Jill Stein And Team Kicks Off "Occupy Inauguration" Friday

9:45a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Green Party's presidential candidate Jill Stein, who challenged Donald Trump's election victory, is to kick off a mass resistance movement against him with "Occupy Inauguration on the day Trump swears in as President, to send him a message that they reject his "illegitimate presidency."



Jill Campaign said it will join thousands of people and organizations from around the country in Washington DC Friday to "Occupy Inauguration - sending a message to Trump that we reject his dangerous presidency from the very start."

On January 21, day one of the Trump administration, they will be on Facebook Live with an all-day online forum featuring Greens, social movements, and progressives, sharing resources and inspiration to support resistance and transformation.

"We do not consent to Trump's regime of hate, fear, and corruption. We will oppose oligarchy with democracy. And we will build an unstoppable movement whose time has come, to put people, planet, and peace over profit," said a message posted on the Jill2016 website.

