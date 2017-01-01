European Markets Finished Mostly Higher In Subdued Trade

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - The majority of the European markets ended Friday's session with modest gains. A number of investors remained on the sidelines at the end of the trading week, as investors watch the transition of power in the United States. Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the nation's new President later today.

Bank stocks were among the best performing stocks Friday. Traders are hopeful that the Trump administration will relax regulations on the banking sector.

Eurozone near-term inflation was forecast to be higher than previous projection on higher oil prices, while longer-term inflation expectations remain unchanged, according to the Survey of Professional Forecasters published by European Central Bank.

Inflation was forecast to be 1.4 percent this year, 1.5 percent in 2018 and 1.6 percent in 2019. That represents an upward revision of 0.2 and 0.1 percentage point to expectations for 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Average longer-term inflation expectations for 2021 remain unchanged at 1.8 percent, the survey showed.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.09 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.28 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.09 percent.

The DAX of Germany climbed 0.29 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.20 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.14 percent, but the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.02 percent.

In Frankfurt, hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum slid 0.31 percent. The company said that its supervisory board is currently taking decision to reorganize the management board that will be completed no later than Friday.

Commerzbank increased 2.79 percent and Deutsche Bank gained 1.81 percent.

In Paris, voucher and prepaid card provider Edenred fell 1.57 percent after major shareholder Colony Capital sold its entire 11.2 percent stake in the company.

LVMH rose 0.50 percent after the luxury goods group announced plans to take a stake of up to 10 percent in unlisted Italian eyewear group Marcolin.

In London, Antofagasta advanced 1.20 percent. The copper miner said it would sell its 40 percent interest in Alto Maipo SpA to partner AES Gener, exiting the project entirely.

Whitbread climbed 1.40 percent after it was upgraded at Barclays to "Equalweight" from "Underweight."

Close Brothers rose 0.77 percent after the lender expressed confidence over its full-year results.

SDL soared 8.58 percent. The translation software firm said it expects both continuing operations revenue and adjusted profit before tax to be slightly ahead of market expectations.

Heineken N.V. advanced 0.76 percent in Amsterdam. The brewer confirmed that it is currently in discussions with Japan's Kirin Holdings regarding a potential transaction in respect of Brasil Kirin Holding S.A.

Germany's producer prices increased at the fastest pace in almost four years in December, Destatis reported Friday. Producer prices rose 1 percent year-on-year in December as expected, the fastest since January 2013, when prices climbed 1.5 percent.

U.K. retail sales declined at the fastest pace in more than four years in December as consumers minimized their spending amid rising inflation.

Retail sales volume including auto fuel fell 1.9 percent from November, when it dropped by a marginal 0.1 percent, the Office for National Statistics said Friday. This was bigger than the expected 0.1 percent drop and the largest fall since April 2012.

China's economy expanded at a faster pace in the fourth quarter on spending, while the full-year growth hit the weakest in 26 years, data from the National Bureau of Statistics revealed Friday. Gross domestic product grew 6.8 percent in the fourth quarter, while economists expected the rate to stabilize again at 6.7 percent.

