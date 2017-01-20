DGAP-Adhoc: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: Stephan Holzinger becomes chairman of the management board of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG (english)

1:06p.m.

20-Jan-2017 / 18:50 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)



Bad Neustadt, 20 January 2017. Today, the supervisory board of RHÖN- KLINIKUM AG unanimously appointed Stephan Holzinger (49) as member of the management board for a term of 5 years. He takes over the chairmanship of the board as of 1 February 2017. Holzinger is a member of the supervisory board of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG since 2013. Stephan Holzinger will resign from the supervisory board upon taking office as member of the management board. The nomination committee has nominated Dr. Annette Beller, tax advisor, auditor and member of the management board of B. Braun Melsungen AG as his successor.

Going forward, Martin Siebert (56), the current chairman of the management board, will, together with the other members of the management board of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG, support Mr. Holzinger.

Stephan Holzinger will be responsible for corporate strategy, group IT with the future-oriented project Watson, UKGM, the internal audit department, the corporate communication department, the compliance department and the corporate headquarters. Apart from co-heading UKGM, Martin Siebert will in the future be responsible for materials logistics and, as before, the legal and HR departments.

Your Contact:

Dr. Kai G. Klinger (disclosing person) Investor Relations & Corporate Finance RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG Schlossplatz 1 97616 Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale Telefon: 09771 65-1318 Telefax: 09771 99-1736 Email: ir@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com

Achim Struchholz Communication RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG Schlossplatz 1 97616 Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale Telefon: 09771 65-1327 Telefax: 09771 65-1820 E-Mail: kommunikation@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com

20-Jan-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English Company: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG Salzburger Leite 1 97616 Bad Neustadt a.d.Saale Germany Phone: +49 (0)9771 - 65-0 Fax: +49 (0)9771 - 97 467 E-mail: rka@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com Internet: www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com ISIN: DE0007042301 WKN: 704230 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

538217 20-Jan-2017 CET/CEST

