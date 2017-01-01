Skyworks Holding On To Substantial Gain After Early Rally

1:21p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving sharply higher early in the session, shares of Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) continue to see substantial strength in afternoon trading on Friday. Skyworks is currently up by 12.6 percent after reaching its best intraday level in over a year.



Advertisement

The jump by Skyworks comes after the wireless handset chip supplier reported better than expected first quarter results and provided upbeat guidance. The company also announced a $500 million stock buyback.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



