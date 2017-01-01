Trump Maintains Populist Tone In Inaugural Address

1:39p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After officially being sworn in as the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump delivered an inaugural address focused on his plan to lead an administration that puts America first.

Trump's remarks on the steps of the Capitol in rainy Washington, D.C. hewed closely to the themes of his presidential campaign, offering a populist message and promising to solve the many problems he sees facing the nation.

The new president began his remarks by declaring that his inauguration is not merely transferring power from one administration to another but transferring power from Washington back to the people.

"For too long, a small group in our nation's capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost," Trump said. "Washington flourished, but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered, but the jobs left and the factories closed."

"While they celebrated in our nation's capital, there was little to celebrate for struggling families all across our land," he added. "That all changes starting right here and right now, because this moment is your moment. It belongs to you."



Advertisement

Trump declared that the people will become the rulers of the nation again and that the forgotten people of the country will be forgotten no longer under his incoming administration.

The president lamented poverty in the inner cities, an ineffective education system, and crime and gangs but claimed, "This American carnage stops right here and stops right now."

Trump claimed that U.S. policy has enriched foreign industry and subsidized the armies of other countries at the expense of America's industry and military.

He argued that this has ripped the wealth of the middle class from their homes and redistributed it all across the world.

"But that is the past. And now, we are looking only to the future," Trump said. "We assembled here today are issuing a new decree to be heard in every city, in every foreign capital, and in every hall of power."

"From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land," he added. "From this day forward, it's going to be only America first."

Trump touted his plan to boost infrastructure spending, pledging to build new roads, highways, bridges, airports, tunnels and railways across the country.

A Gallup poll released earlier in the day found that the vast majority of Americans think it is "very important" for Trump to keep his promise to enact a major spending program to strengthen infrastructure.

Trump also seemed to push back against claims he used racist rhetoric during his campaign, arguing that there is no room for prejudice when you open your heart to patriotism.

The president concluded his relatively brief remarks by reiterating his frequent campaign pledge to "Make America Great again."

"Together, we will make America strong again. We will make America wealthy again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. And yes, together we will make America great again," Trump said.

(Photo: Michael Vadon)

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



