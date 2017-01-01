Gold Holds Weekly Gains After Trump Inauguration

2:14p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were slightly higher Friday in muted reaction to President Trump's inaugural address.

Trump struck a populist tone but offered no real specifics on policies. The was no mention of the proposed border wall with Mexico, but the new president hammered on the "America First" theme.



Advertisement

Feb. gold settled at $1,204.90/oz, up $3.40, or 0.3%.

Gold was up 0.7% for the week, having touched a 2-month peak near $1210 on Tuesday.

In economic news, Philadephia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker said he expects three interest rate increases in 2017 if the economy stays on track.

"I see three modest hikes as appropriate for the coming year, assuming the economy stays on track," Harker told the New Jersey Bankers Association. "The economy is displaying considerable strength."

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



