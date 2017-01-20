DGAP-News: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: Stephan Holzinger becomes chairman of the management board of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG (english)

Corporate News

Bad Neustadt, 20th January 2017



The supervisory board of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG has unanimously appointed Stephan Holzinger (49) as member and at the same time chairman of the management board with effect as of 1 February 2017. Holzinger was appointed for five years. Martin Siebert (56) will support him as vice chairman of the management board of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG.

Eugen Münch, chairman of the supervisory board of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG explained: "The supervisory board makes this decision in the expectation that the new focus of the company that started with the transaction with Fresenius will be pushed forward in the future. Stephan Holzinger is a successful entrepreneur and a strong decision maker with experience also in large companies and now takes over the key responsibility. He is trusted by the supervisory board and in particular the two major shareholders who are represented on the supervisory board."

"I look forward to taking over this responsibility and am well acquainted with the relevant topics through my years on the supervisory board of RHÖN- KLINIKUM. My focus will be in particular on strategically important projects like the development of the campus model for new locations in Germany, the application of artificial intelligence for anamnesis and diagnosis in order to improve patient treatment even more as well as the required improvement of the operative business performance that has not been satisfactory in recent times", declared Holzinger.

Stephan Holzinger will be responsible for corporate strategy, group IT with the future-oriented project Watson, the UKGM as well as internal audit department, the corporate communication department, the compliance department and the corporate headquarters. Apart from co-heading UKGM, Martin Siebert will in the future be responsible for materials logistics and, as before, the legal and HR departments.

Bernd Griewing (55), who is part of the management board as Chief Medical Officer since January 2016 will be responsible for the Medical Board, quality management and hygiene, medical process management as well as network medicine and innovations and furthermore for Bad Neustadt (Saale) and therewith for the first implemented campus project.

Jens-Peter Neumann (57) will continue as Chief Financial Officer with responsibility for accounting, investor relations, construction and technology as well as for the Rhön-Innovations GmbH. Martin Menger (57) will continue to be responsible for Frankfurt/Oder and Bad Berka as well as for services and logistics and post-merger integration.

Holzinger has been a member of the supervisory board of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG since 2013. He is chairman of the compliance and communications committee and a member of the audit committee and of the investment and strategy committee. Stephan Holzinger will resign from his positions on the supervisory board of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG when becoming chairman of the management board. The membership in the supervisory board of the university hospital UKGM will continue. Holzinger will also continue to be chairman of the management board of Stiftung Münch, a charitable foundation dedicated to new thoughts for patient treatment and the reform of the health sector.

Stephan Holzinger's professional career commenced in Washington, D.C., where he worked first for US-Senator John W. Warner and then for US technology group E-Systems, Inc., in Dallas and Bonn. He joined the corporate headquarters of BMW Group in Munich in 1994 where he worked in three different areas of the management board, at the end as speaker of the company and head of financial publications reporting to the chairman of the management board. Between 2001 and 2004 Holzinger was member of the management board and shareholder of an agency specialized in financial communications, before founding his own enterprises starting 2004. Stephan Holzinger was born in Heidenheim/Brenz in 1968 and studied administrative sciences - an interdisciplinary curriculum of law, economics and politics - at the universities of Konstanz and Oslo.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG AG is one of the largest healthcare providers in Germany. At five medical sites with a total of 5,300 beds we offer cutting-edge medical care with a direct link to universities and research institutes. Our top five key areas of treatment are cardiological and coronary disease, neurological disorders, oncology, lung diseases as well as orthopedic and accident surgery. A total of over 16,000 employees work for RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG. Our facilities are located in Bad Berka, Bad Neustadt/Saale, Frankfurt (Oder) and Giessen and Marburg.

Further information is available at: www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com.

