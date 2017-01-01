Pizza Hut Plans Hiring Spree For Super Bowl

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pizza Hut is planning to hire about 11,000 employees for the Super Bowl in order to meet high demand for its pizzas.



The Super Bowl is the busiest day of the year for Pizza Hut as well as other fast food chains. Pizza Hut expects to deliver over 2 million pizzas during the February 5 game.

The company will hire for pizza makers, delivery drivers, store managers and others. A Pizza Hut spokesman says the chain typically adds more workers before the big game and estimates it had about 4,000 to 5,000 openings at this time last year.

Pizza Hut, owned by Yum Brands Inc., has about 8,000 U.S. restaurants and currently employs about 120,000 people in the U.S.

