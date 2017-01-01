Hans Kissle Recalls 6300 Pound Of Chicken Products

2:10p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hans Kissle Company is recalling about 6,348 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products because of faulty processing that could have left bacteria alive.

The company is recalling 16-oz. lidded bowls containing Roche brand "R Kitchen Sweet & Sour Chicken." 16-oz. (1-lb.) lidded bowls containing Roche brand "R Kitchen General Tso's Chicken." These items were shipped to a single grocery store chain in the Boston, Massachusetts.



The microwavable ready-to-eat chicken bowl items were produced on various dates from December 1, 2016 through January 16, 2017.

The problem was discovered by FSIS personnel during routine in-plant verification activities.

Consumers who have purchased the products should throw them away or return them to the store for a refund.

