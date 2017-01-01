Skittles Spill On Highway, Were Destined For Cattle Feed

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dodge County police officials were surprised when they discover huge load of Skittles spilled across highway. The load had fallen of a lorry and were actually intended to be cattle feed.

The mystery began on Tuesday night when the Dodge County Sheriff's Office came across hundreds of thousands of Skittles spilled on County Highway near Blackbird Road.



"It is unclear who may have spilled the skittles on the road. The Dodge County Highway Department was asked to clean them off the road. While we don't know who did this, it is certainly clear that it may be difficult to "Taste the Rainbow" in it's entirety with one color that likely fell off the truck!," the sheriff wrote on Facebook.

Later, the sheriff updated that the Skittles fell off a truck after the large box filled with sweets got wet in rain and spilled out on the roadway.

"It is reported that the Skittles were intended to be feed for cattle as they did not make the cut for packaging at the company."

