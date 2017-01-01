Japan Leading Index On Tap For Monday

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday see final November numbers for its leading and coincident indexes, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The preliminary reading had the leading index at a score of 102.7, while the coincident was at 115.1.



Japan also will see November figures for its all industry activity index, with forecasts calling for an increase of 0.4 percent on month following the 0.2 percent gain in October.

Singapore will provide December numbers for consumer prices; in November, inflation was up 0.3 percent on month and flat on year.

Hong Kong will release December figures for consumer prices; in November, inflation was up 1.2 percent on year.

