United Airlines Ground Stop Lifted After Computer Outage

01/22/17

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Continental Holdings said Sunday that computer problem has been resolved and flights are set to resume but warned that customers may experience continued delays as the airline works through this.

"The ground stop has been lifted. We're working to get flights on their way. We apologize for the inconvenience to our customers," the company said in a tweet.



United Continental had a computer issue Sunday evening that caused it to ask the Federal Aviation Administration to put into effect a "ground stop" for its arriving and departing domestic flights. But, International flights were not affected.

United reportedly said the issue affected a technology that sends text messages to pilots in the cockpit. Thus, they weren't able to get information they needed to push back from the gate, including weight and balance calculations.

The company said 200 flights were affected, and the number is expected to increas.

