Japan Leading Index Revised Up Slightly In November

12:37a.m.

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index climbed more than initially estimated in November and remained at the highest level in fifteen months, latest figures from from the Cabinet Office showed Monday.

The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 102.8 in November from 100.8 in October. The November reading was revised up slightly from 102.7.



Advertisement

Moreover, the latest score was the highest since August 2015, when it marked 103.4.

The coincident index that reflects the current economic activity, climbed to 115.0 in November from 113.5 a month earlier. The score was slightly below the preliminary estimate of 115.1.

The lagging index also increased to 113.4 in November from 113.2 in the previous month.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



