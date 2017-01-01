GNW-News: SGS 2016 FULL YEAR RESULTS (english)

SGS 2016 FULL YEAR RESULTS

SGS 2016 FULL YEAR RESULTS

SGS 2016 FULL YEAR RESULTS



The SGS Group performed solidly in 2016. Total revenues reached CHF 6.0 billion and SGS is on track to deliver the revenue growth projected in the 2020 strategic plan.

The Group realised a revenue growth of 6.0% on a constant currency basis, of which 2.5% was organic and 3.5% was contributed by recent acquisitions. On a historical reported basis, Group revenues increased by 4.8%.

A new business structure was successfully implemented at the beginning of 2016, with the newly created Agriculture, Food and Life and Transportation business lines performing above expectations.

Representing 72% of the Group's earnings, the non-energy businesses achieved strong organic revenue growth of 6.2%, driving Group performance.

