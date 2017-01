Japan Supermarket Sales Fall In December

1:34a.m.

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's supermarket sales declined in December after rising in the previous two months, data from the Japan Chain Stores Association showed Monday.



Advertisement

Supermarket sales, after adjustment, dropped 2.0 percent year-over-year in December, reversing a 0.8 percent increase in November.

Before store adjustment, sales decreased 1.8 percent in December from a year earlier.

On a monthly basis, supermarket sales jumped 17.7 percent at the end of the year.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.