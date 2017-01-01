SGS FY16 Adj. Operating Profit Up 2.4% On Pro-forma Basis; Revenues Up 6.0%

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - The SGS Group (SGSOY.PK) reported that its profit attributable to equity holders reached 543 million Swiss francs for the period ended 31 December 2016, an increase of 3.0% over prior year (pro forma constant currency basis) and a decrease of 1.1% compared with 549 million francs in 2015 (historical reported basis). Profit per share was 71.47 francs compared to 71.95 francs on historical reported basis. On pro forma basis, adjusted operating income reached 919 million francs versus 898 million francs in prior year, an increase of 2.4% in constant currency. Adjusted basic earnings per share was 83.00 francs compared to 79.07 francs.



Fiscal year total revenues reached 6.0 billion Swiss francs, a growth of 6.0% on a constant currency basis, of which 2.5% was organic and 3.5% was contributed by recent acquisitions. On a historical reported basis, Group revenues increased by 4.8%. SGS noted that a new business structure was successfully implemented at the beginning of 2016, with the newly created Agriculture, Food and Life and Transportation business lines performing above expectations.

For 2017, the Group expects to deliver solid organic revenue growth and higher adjusted operating income on a constant currency basis, and generate robust cash flow. The Group said it remains committed to the aims of its 2020 plan, which are: to average mid single-digit organic growth; to accelerate mergers and acquisitions activities with acquired revenue in the range of 1 billion Swiss francs over the period; and to achieve an adjusted operating income margin of at least 18% by the end of the period.

The SGS Board of Directors has authorised a new share buyback programme of up to 250 million Swiss francs.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

