European Shares Poised For Weak Open After Trump's Protectionist Address

2:01a.m.

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening a tad lower on Monday as the U.S. dollar retreated against most of its peers, including the euro and pound, after Donald Trump's inaugural speech.

Trump kicked off his presidency promising to put Americas first and hitting out at global trade deals, offsetting optimism that he will follow through on promises of higher infrastructure spending and tax cuts for businesses and individuals.



Asian stocks are trading mixed, with Australian and Japanese shares leading regional declines, while markets elsewhere across the region are clinging to modest gains. Oil prices firmed up in Asian deals after OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers pledged to reduce oversupply and support prices.

The Mexican peso rose further to hit a two-week high of 21.44 per dollar, after having risen 1.7 percent on Friday, its biggest single-day gain in two months, on concerns over Trump's protectionist and anti-immigration policies.

In economic releases, confidence among Britain's financial services firms deteriorated for the fourth consecutive quarter, the longest period of declining since the financial crisis in 2008, the Financial Services Survey from the Confederation of British Industry and PwC showed.

The day's economic calendar remains light, with Eurozone consumer confidence data for January slated for release later in the session. At 6:30 am ET, ECB President Mario Draghi will deliver a speech on the occasion of the awarding of the Premio Camillo Cavour organised by Fondazione Camillo Cavour in Turin, Italy.

U.S. stocks pared early gains to close modestly higher on Friday, the dollar retreated and Treasury yields fell from 2-1/2-week highs, after Trump pledged to lead an administration that puts America first. The Dow rose half a percent to snap a five-session losing streak, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the S&P 500 gained about 0.3 percent each.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index slid 0.1 percent on Friday as a number of investors remained on the sidelines before Trump's inaugural speech as the 45th president of the United States. The German DAX rose 0.3 percent and France's CAC 40 index added 0.2 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped 0.1 percent.

