Asian Shares Mixed After Trump Inauguration

3:59a.m.

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday and the dollar weakened broadly after Donald Trump became the 45th President of the United States Friday with a raft of bold promises to put America first, adding to concerns about possible protectionism.

Chinese shares hit a two-week high after the central bank's move last week to ease tight liquidity ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays starting January 27. The benchmark Shanghai Composite rose by 13.64 points or 0.44 percent to 3,136.77 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was marginally higher at 22,898 in late trade.

Japanese shares tumbled as exporters took a hit on a firmer yen, which rose as much as 1 percent against the U.S. dollar in early Asian trading. The Nikkei average fell 246.88 points or 1.29 percent to 18,891.03 while the broader Topix index closed 1.23 percent lower at 1,514.63. Exporters fell broadly, with Sony, Hitachi, Honda Motor, Panasonic and Mazda Motor losing 1-2 percent.

Takata plunged 17.6 percent to extend losses for the sixth straight session. Uniqlo parent Fast retailing shed 2.4 percent as industry data showed Japan's supermarket sales declined in December after rising in the previous two months.



Toshiba shares jumped more than 9 percent after reports that Canon was mulling an investment in its chip unit. Sharp Corp advanced 2.7 percent after its parent Foxconn announced plans to invest $7.0 billion to make flat panels in the United States.

Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index finished 43.80 points or 0.77 percent lower at 5,611, a one-month low, after rising in early trades. The broader All Ordinaries index dropped 41.70 points or 0.73 percent to 5,668.

Supply chain logistics group Brambles slumped almost 16 percent after a profit warning. Similarly, real estate agent McGrath tumbled 5.3 percent after the company warned its full-year results will be lower than analyst forecasts. Bellamy's Australia, which is facing a class action alleging misleading conduct, lost 4 percent.

On the positive side, agribusiness Ruralco soared over 9 percent on solid Q1 earnings. Gold miners Evolution, Newcrest Mining and Regis Resources gained 2-3 percent as gold hovered near a two-month high on uncertainty surrounding future U.S. trade policies under Trump's administration.

Seoul shares ended almost flat in cautious trade as investors fretted about Trump's economic policies. The benchmark Kospi closed up 0.38 point or 0.02 percent at 2,065.99.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rallied 2.3 percent after releasing the results of an investigation into the reasons for its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones catching fire. Memory chipmaker SK Hynix climbed 3.4 percent on expectations of solid earnings while automaker Hyundai Motor lost 2.6 percent.

New Zealand shares eked out modest gains in thin trade, led by defensive stocks. The benchmark S&P/NZX- 50 index rose 19.38 points or 0.27 percent to 7,067.85 despite a profit warning from Comvita and lingering concerns surrounding regulations governing infant milk powder manufacturers in China.

The Taiwan Weighted rallied 1 percent after official data showed the country's unemployment rate decreased more than expected at the end of the year.

Singapore's Straits Times index was moving up 0.4 percent. Singapore headline consumer inflation turned positive for the first time in more than two years in December due to higher private transport costs, a government report showed.

Indonesian shares were marginally higher and Malaysia's benchmark index was gaining half a percent while Indian shares were marginally lower in choppy trade.

U.S. stocks pared early gains to close modestly higher on Friday, the dollar retreated and Treasury yields fell from 2-1/2-week highs after Trump pledged to lead an administration that puts America first. The Dow rose half a percent to snap a five-session losing streak, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the S&P 500 gained about 0.3 percent each.

