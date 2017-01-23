DGAP-News: MeVis Medical Solutions AG: MeVis publishes figures for the short fiscal year 2016 and guidance for 2017 (english)

4:15a.m.

MeVis Medical Solutions AG: MeVis publishes figures for the short fiscal year 2016 and guidance for 2017

DGAP-News: MeVis Medical Solutions AG / Key word(s): Final Results MeVis Medical Solutions AG: MeVis publishes figures for the short fiscal year 2016 and guidance for 2017

23.01.2017 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Operational stability at a high level

- Revenues with EUR 12.1 m at the level of previous year

- Earnings before interest an taxes (EBIT) of EUR 3.9 m (compared with EUR 4.5 m in twelve months in 2015)

- Net income of EUR 3.4 m compared with EUR 6.7 m in twelve months in 2015)



Advertisement

- Guidance for 2017:

- Slight increase in revenues to EUR 16.5 m to EUR 17.0 m

- Stable EBIT of EUR 4.5 m to EUR 5.0 m

Bremen, January 23, 2017 - MeVis Medical Solutions AG [ISIN: DE000A0LBFE4], a leading provider of medical imaging software, today announced its figures for the short fiscal year 2016, with the reporting period January 1 to September 30, 2016.

At EUR 12.1 m, revenues in 2016 were almost exactly 9/12 of previous year's revenues of EUR 16.0 m, which were generated in twelve months. The business with Hologic, which represents the Digital Mammography segment, increased slightly in importance, contributing 79 % to revenues. As a result the revenue share of the Other Diagnostics segment declined slightly from 22 % to 21 %.

The share of the license business fell marginally from 48 % of the total revenues in 2015 to 46 % in 2016; In return, the share of the maintenance business increased slightly from 44 % to 45 %. The share of services could be increased from 8 % to 9 % of sales.

Staff costs remained stable at EUR 5.5 m in nine months of 2016, compared with EUR 7.4 m in twelve months of 2015. Other operating expenses as well as depreciation have fallen significantly.

This results in an EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) of EUR 3.9 compared to EUR 4.5 million in twelve months in 2015, corresponding to an increase in the EBIT margin from 28 % to 32 %.

The financial result decreased year-on-year to EUR -0.5 m, mainly due to the deterioration in the result from exchange rate differences.

Due to the fiscal unity no income taxes were incurred in the short fiscal year 2016. Thus, after-tax earnings amounted to EUR 3.4 m in the reporting period (previous year: EUR 6.7 m), corresponding to undiluted earnings per share of EUR 1.88 (previous year: EUR 3.76)

"2016 was also a very successful year for us economically." said Dr. Robert Hannemann, CFO of MeVis Medical Solutions AG." He added: "However, for 2017 we expect a decline of the ongoing business from new license and maintenance contracts with our existing customers." Mr. Kirchhoff, CEO of MeVis Medical Solutions AG, said: "We believe that we can more than compensate this decline in the license and maintenance business through a significant increase in development support for Hologic for the development of its own software and the one-time effect from the sale of extensive software user rights for our prototyping platform MeVisLab to Varian Medical Systems." Dr. Robert Hannemann added: "For 2017, we expect an increase in revenues to EUR 16.5 m to EUR 17.0 m, as well as a stable EBIT between EUR 4.5 m and EUR 5.0 m."

The interim financial statement for the first quarter 2017 will be published on February 21, 2017.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

23.01.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: MeVis Medical Solutions AG Caroline-Herschel-Str. 1 28359 Bremen Germany Phone: +49 421 224 95 0 Fax: +49 421 224 95 999 E-mail: ir@mevis.de Internet: http://www.mevis.de ISIN: DE000A0LBFE4 WKN: A0LBFE Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

538221 23.01.2017

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



