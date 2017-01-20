WisdomTree Issuer PLC : Net Asset Value(s)

5:40a.m.

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 20-January-17

Fund Dealing Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share

in Issue Currency

WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 20/01/2017 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 8,607,715.29 9.5641

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 20/01/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 27,232,661.16 13.6163

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 20/01/2017 IE00BDF12W49 16000 USD 261,567.35 16.348

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 20/01/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 625000 USD 9,320,860.42 14.9134

WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 20/01/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 150000 USD 1,578,836.48 10.5256

WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 20/01/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 1150000 USD 12,104,655.03 10.5258



Advertisement

WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 20/01/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 35,031,356.48 12.4889

WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 20/01/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 278,452.82 13.2597

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 20/01/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,076,436.66 15.034

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 20/01/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 71000 EUR 1,075,612.18 15.1495

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 20/01/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,482,323.75 10.5873

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 20/01/2017 IE00BVXBH163 4130000 USD 65,236,897.32 15.7959

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 20/01/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,198,298.13 17.1185

WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 20/01/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2550000 EUR 41,152,900.33 16.1384

WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 20/01/2017 IE00BDF16114 21000 EUR 279,521.52 13.3105

WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 20/01/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 275,552.62 13.1216

WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 20/01/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,166,931.49 14.0594

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 20/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,240,764.34 17.2328

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 20/01/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,144,300.04 15.2078

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 20/01/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1750000 GBP 17,278,713.50 9.8736

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 20/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,195,227.30 17.0722

WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 20/01/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 269,342.21 16.8339

WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 20/01/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,217,423.60 16.8697

WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 20/01/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 2100000 EUR 27,537,435.63 13.1131

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 20/01/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 151250 CHF 2,631,791.44 17.4003

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 20/01/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 301000 EUR 4,473,061.58 14.8607

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 20/01/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 150010 GBP 1,511,166.85 10.0738

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 20/01/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 301000 USD 5,144,338.43 17.0908

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 20/01/2017 IE00BVXC4854 6300000 USD 92,862,998.07 14.7402

WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 20/01/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 700000 GBP 3,824,996.69 5.4643

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 20/01/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 53,515,358.10 18.2958

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 20/01/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,009,310.05 15.5278

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 20/01/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 892,763.20 13.7348

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 20/01/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 16000 USD 274,066.21 17.1291

WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 20/01/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 277,266.66 17.3292

WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 20/01/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,377,444.23 17.3202

WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 20/01/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,342,942.42 19.3408

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire

BWZMM42R30

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



