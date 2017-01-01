Eurozone Govt Debt Falls In Q3

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area government debt declined in the third quarter, the European Central Bank said Monday.

The government debt to GDP came in at 90.1 percent in the third quarter compared to 91.2 percent in the second quarter. In the same period last year, the government debt was 91.5 percent.



At the end of the third quarter, debt securities accounted for 79.7 percent of euro area general government debt. Loans made up 17.3 percent and currency and deposits represented 3 percent of government debt.

In the EU28, the government debt to GDP declined to 83.3 percent from 84.2 percent in the prior quarter.

The highest ratios of government debt to GDP were registered in Greece, at 176.9 percent, followed by Portugal and Italy. The lowest ratios were seen in Estonia, Luxembourg and Bulgaria.

