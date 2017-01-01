Wall Street Sees Red, Seeking Clarity On Trump's Policies

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - World markets are open-eyed to get a clarity on President Trump's administration and policies. The initial trade of futures suggest that Wall Street would open lower on Monday.

Trump expressed his protectionist attitude and also announced his plans to re-negotiate with Mexico and Canada on the North American Free Trade Agreement, immigration issues and security at the border, on Sunday.

Asian shares closed mixed, while European shares are trading lower.

As of 6:15 am ET, the Dow futures were slipping 12 points, the S&P 500 futures were shedding 3.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slipping 9.75 points.



U.S. stocks closed moderately higher on Friday. The major averages finished the day in positive territory but off their highs of the session. The Dow advanced 94.85 points or 0.5 percent to 19,827.25, the Nasdaq rose 15.25 points or 0.3 percent to 5,555.33 and the S&P 500 climbed 7.62 points or 0.3 percent to 2,271.31

On the economic front, it has been a very lean day. The six-month Treasury bill auction will be at 11.30 am ET.

In the corporate segment, United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC) announced a decline in the fourth- quarter net income attributable to the stockholders to NT$2.55 billion from NT$3.16 billion in the prior year. On a per share basis, earnings declined to NT$ 0.21 from NT$0.25 a year ago. Earnings per ADS was $0.033, down from $0.039 in the comparable period.

Revenue for the quarter increased to NT$38.31 billion or $1.19 billion from NT$33.85 billion last year.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday. Chinese shares hit a two-week high after the central bank's move last week to ease tight liquidity ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays starting January 27. The benchmark Shanghai Composite rose by 13.64 points or 0.44 percent to 3,136.77 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was marginally higher at 22,898 in late trade.

Japanese shares tumbled as exporters took a hit on a firmer yen. The Nikkei average fell 246.88 points or 1.29 percent to 18,891.03 while the broader Topix index closed 1.23 percent lower at 1,514.63.

Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index finished 43.80 points or 0.77 percent lower at 5,611, a one-month low, after rising in early trades. The broader All Ordinaries index dropped 41.70 points or 0.73 percent to 5,668.

European shares are trading mostly down in response to the tone of U.S.

President Donald Trump and the uncertainty over his long term policies. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is down 18 points or 0.37 percent; the German DAX is losing 45.78 points or 0.39 percent; the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is slipping 41.77 points or 0.58 percent;and the Swiss Market Index is declining 46.52 points or 0.56 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.42 percent.

