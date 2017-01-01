Kroger Family Of Stores Hires 10,000 Employees

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kroger Co. (KR) said that its family of stores is hiring to fill an estimated 10,000 permanent positions in its supermarket divisions.



The company also announced that its total active workforce grew by more than 12,000 associates in 2016. Over the last eight years, Kroger has created more than 86,000 permanent, new jobs. These figures do not include jobs created as a result of capital investment, such as temporary construction jobs, nor do they include increases due to the company's mergers.

Kroger and its subsidiaries today employ more than 443,000 associates.

Kroger also hired more than 9,000 veterans in 2016, and has hired more than 44,000 veterans since 2009 as part of its commitment to active duty troops and the nation's 23 million veterans through "Honoring Our Heroes," a multi-faceted program the company designed to show the company's deep gratitude to military service men and women and their families.

