Loonie Mixed Following Canada Wholesale Sales

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of Canada wholesale sales for November at 8:30 am ET Monday, the loonie traded mixed against the other major currencies. While the loonie declined against the aussie, it changed little against the rest of major counterparts.

The loonie was trading at 1.3309 against the greenback, 1.4287 against the euro, 85.15 against the yen and 1.0088 against the aussie around 8:33 am ET.

