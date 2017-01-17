DGAP-DD: Odeon Film AG (english)

9:24a.m.

DGAP-DD: Odeon Film AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.01.2017 / 15:08 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Name and legal Tele-München Fernseh Produktionsgesellschaft GmbH form: & Co. KG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Herbert G. Last name(s): Kloiber Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



Advertisement

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Odeon Film AG

b) LEI

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006853005

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.800 EUR 3972429.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0 EUR 0 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-01-17; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

23.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Odeon Film AG Hofmannstraße 25-27 81379 München Germany Internet: www.odeonfilm.de

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

32475 23.01.2017

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



