Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)

9:31a.m.

GEIGER COUNTER LIMITED

Date of 23/01/2017 Announcement:



Net Asset Values per share as 20/01/2017 at:

The unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the company is noted below in pence per share.

Pence per share

Geiger Counter Limited 30.36

Net asset value as at 20.01.2017 of Geiger Counter Ltd ordinary no par value shares (TIDM: GCL): NAV-bid........... : 30.36 GBp

