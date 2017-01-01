Two-thirds Of Americans Prefer Alternative Energy Over Fossil Fuels: Survey

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A survey finds that 65 percent of Americans give priority to developing alternative energy sources, compared with 27 percent who would emphasize expanded production of fossil fuel sources.



President Donald Trump is promising major changes on climate and energy policy, including efforts to increase production from fossil fuel energy sources such as coal.

Support for concentrating on alternative energy is up slightly since December 2014, a new Pew Research Center survey shows. At that time, 60 percent said developing alternative energy sources was the more important priority.

