Men Charged With Selling Heroin On Facebook

11:24a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Atlanta Police Department have arrested four men who used social networking site Facebook and messaging service Snapchat to advertise and sell heroin.

Bernard Stokley, Tobias Ellison, Alvin Hughley and Vance Hoard were arrested and charged with conspiracy to deal drugs in Atlanta. The Attorney office said that they have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin in Atlanta's English Avenue community.



Advertisement

The defendants advertised their heroin on Facebook, and accepted orders over the telephone and through social media including Facebook and Snapchat.

The police officials learned of their criminal activity from a citizen's tip to the Atlanta Police Department's Crime Stoppers tip-line.

"Dismantling this heroin ring illustrates the changing nature of the heroin market in the English Avenue community," said U.S. Attorney John Horn. "Where the dealers used to sell openly on every corner, they now have to arrange their sales via telephone or social media."

Police officials said that they the tipster said that an individual going by the alias of "Big Pat" was advertising drugs for sale, including heroin on Facebook. It was reported that Stokley was even offering "specials of the day" on illegal drugs.

The police department shared the tip-line information with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), which together with police officials validated the tip.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



