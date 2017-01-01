Rubio Expresses Support For Tillerson As Secretary Of State

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said he was troubled by Rex Tillerson's answers to important questions during his confirmation hearing but indicated Monday he will still support the former ExxonMobil (XOM) CEO's nomination as Secretary of State.

In a post on Facebook, Rubio said he is concerned the U.S. will not give the defense of democracy and human rights the priority they deserve in order to pursue a foreign policy focused on flawed geopolitical deals.



"But in making my decision on his nomination, I must balance these concerns with [Tillerson's] extensive experience and success in international commerce, and my belief that the president is entitled to significant deference when it comes to his choices for the cabinet," Rubio said.

He added, "Given the uncertainty that exists both at home and abroad about the direction of our foreign policy, it would be against our national interests to have this confirmation unnecessarily delayed or embroiled in controversy."

Rubio said he will support Tillerson's nomination but noted that upcoming appointments to critical posts in the State Department will not receive the same level of deference.

Other Republicans such as Senators John McCain, R-Ariz., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., have also expressed concerns about Tillerson's nomination, although he is still likely to be confirmed by the GOP-controlled Senate.

(Photo: Gage Skidmore)

