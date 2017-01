Tough Talk From Trump Boosts Gold

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures rose Monday, keeping early gains after President Donald Trump formally pulled out of the Obama Administration's Trans-Pacific Partnership with Asia.

In addition, Trump struck a protectionist tone over the weekend, vowing the renegotiate NAFTA.



He has scheduled meetings with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to start reworking the trade deal.

On his first working day, Trump also promised corporate executives he intends to slash taxes and regulations as part of an effort to bring manufacturing back to the U.S.

Markets reacted with some anxiety, boosting gold's safe haven appeal.

Gold for February rose $10.70, or 0.9%, to settle at $1,215.60/oz, the highest since last November.

