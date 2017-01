Japan Manufacturing PMI On Tap For Tuesday

5:47p.m.

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday see preliminary January numbers for the manufacturing PMI from Nikkei, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Advertisement

The manufacturing PMI in December came in at 52.4, above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.