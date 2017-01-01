Silicon Motion Technology Corp. Profit Rises 72% In Q4

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.

The company said its bottom line rose to $33.87 million, or $0.95 per share. This was up from $19.65 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 47.1% to $144.2 million. This was up from $98.0 million last year.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $33.87 Mln. vs. $19.65 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 72.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.95 vs. $0.55 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 72.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.89 -Revenue (Q4): $144.2 Mln vs. $98.0 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 47.1%

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $121 - $128 Mln

