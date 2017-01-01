Japan Manufacturing Sector Accelerates In January - Nikkei

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in January, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Tuesday with a PMI score of 52.8.



Now at a 34-month high, the January reading is up from 52.4 in December. It also moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, new orders, new export orders, employment, input prices and quantity of purchases all increased at a faster rate.

Output increased at a slower rate, while backlogs of work, stocks of purchases and stocks of finished goods decreased.

