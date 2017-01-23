What's The Danger Lurking In Overdone Potatoes And Burnt Toast?

01/23/17

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Consuming starchy foods that are cooked for long periods at high temperatures increases the risk of cancer, warns the Food Standards Agency in the UK.

When starchy foods like potatoes and bread are baked, fried, grilled, toasted and roasted, a chemical called Acrylamide is created. This chemical is believed to have the potential to cause cancer in humans.



In order to offer advice on minimizing Acrylamide consumption, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has launched a campaign called 'Go for Gold', urging people not to cook starchy foods for too long or at temperatures which are too high.

As a general rule of thumb, potatoes, root vegetables and bread should be cooked only until they turn to a golden yellow color or lighter when frying, baking, toasting or roasting.

The FSA is also advising consumers not to keep raw potatoes in the fridge as it can increase overall Acrylamide levels. Raw potatoes should ideally be stored in a dark, cool place at temperatures above 6°C.

Commenting on the newly-launched campaign, Steve Wearne, Director of Policy at the Food Standards Agency, said, "Our research indicates that the majority of people are not aware that Acrylamide exists, or that they might be able to reduce their personal intake. We want our 'Go for Gold' campaign to highlight the issue so that consumers know how to make the small changes that may reduce their Acrylamide consumption whilst still eating plenty of starchy carbohydrates and vegetables as recommended in government healthy eating advice".

