Philips Turns To Profit In Q4

1:39a.m.

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer electronics giant Philips Electronics NV (PHGFF.PK, PHG) reported that its net income attributable to shareholders for the fourth-quarter of 2016 was 626 million euros or 0.67 euros per share, compared to a loss of 45 million euros or 0.05 euros per share in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITA for the quarter improved by 159 million euros and the margin improved by 190 basis points compared to the previous year. The improvement was mainly attributable to higher volumes and cost productivity, partly offset by higher expenditure for growth initiatives and innovation.



Looking ahead, the company said it will continue to improve our underlying performance and target to deliver 4-6% comparable sales growth and, on average, a 100-basis-point improvement in Adjusted EBITA per year for the next three to four years.

EBITA for the fourth-quarter totaled 914 million euros, or 12.6% of sales, compared to 3.7% of sales in the same period of the previous year .

Income from operations or EBIT for the quarter rose to 826 million euros, from 162 million euros in the prior year.

Net income amounted to 640 million euros, compared to a net loss of 39 million euros in the previous year, driven by improved income from operations.

Sales increased to 7.24 billion euros from last year's 7.10 billion euros, with comparable sales growth of 5% in the HealthTech portfolio and Group consolidated comparable sales growth of 3%.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

