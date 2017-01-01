Groupe Eurotunnel FY Like-for-like Revenues Up 4%

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Groupe Eurotunnel SA (GETS.L), a French company for infrastructure management and transport operations, reported that its revenues for the year 2016 were 1.023 billion euros, an increase of 4% like for like, restated following the sale of GB Railfreight and reported at a constant exchange rate.

At 907.7 million euros, revenue for the Fixed Link showed an increase of 5% in 2016.



Jacques Gounon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Groupe Eurotunnel SE, said, "2016 saw the successful sale of GBRf and demonstrated the Group's ability to achieve a very significant 4% like for like growth. The Group's sustained performance enables us to be confident in achieving our objectives."

Revenues from Shuttle Services increased by 10% to 602.7 million euros. The company recorded traffic for Truck Shuttles with 1.64 million vehicles transported, an increase of 11%.

On 15 November 2016, the Eurotunnel Groupe completed the sale of its UK rail freight subsidiary, GB Railfreight, to EQT Infrastructure II.

The Eurotunnel Group's full year results will be published on the 1st March prior to the opening of trading.

