Marston's Plc Full Year Expectations Unchanged

2:50a.m.

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Marston's plc (MARS.L) reported that its performance in the financial year to date has been encouraging, including good trading over the Christmas and New Year period despite tough comparatives. The Group said since it is still early in the financial year its expectations for the full year are unchanged. Marston's will announce Interim Results for the 26 weeks to 1 April 2017 on 17 May 2017.



In Destination and Premium, like-for-like sales were 1.5% ahead of last year including like-for-like food sales growth of 0.6%, wet like-for-like sales growth of 1.4% and strong growth in room income. In Taverns, managed and franchise pub like-for-like sales were 1.5% ahead of last year. In Brewing, own-brewed volume was up 3% in the year to date and operating margins slightly ahead of last year.

Ralph Findlay, Chief Executive, stated: "We traded well over the Christmas period with like-for-like sales growth for the fifth successive year despite tough comparatives. In Brewing, we have continued to outperform and once again have achieved good growth with a particularly strong performance in the off-trade."

