BT Updates Investigation Into Italian Unit; Sees Q3 Results Broadly In Line

2:55a.m.

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BT Group plc (BT_A.L, BT), in its update on investigation into BT's Italian business and on BT Group outlook, said that, with the exception of the financial impact of the BT Italy investigation, it expects to report third-quarter results broadly in line with market expectations. consumer-facing businesses are set to report good revenue growth, with Consumer delivering continued volume and ARPU growth and EE achieving revenue growth for the first time.

Looking ahead, however, the outlook for UK public sector and international corporate markets has deteriorated. For Business and Public Sector, this means the company now expects a double-digit year on year percentage decline in the fourth-quarter underlying EBITDA adjusted for the acquisition of EE.

Gavin Patterson, Chief Executive BT Group plc, said, "We are deeply disappointed with the improper practices which we have found in our Italian business. We have undertaken extensive investigations into that business and are committed to ensuring the highest standards across the whole of BT for the benefit of our customers, shareholders, employees and all other stakeholders."

As a result of the outcome of the BT Italy investigation and the pressures in the UK public sector and international corporate markets, the company now expects underlying revenue excluding transit adjusted for the acquisition of EE to be broadly flat in 2016/17 and adjusted EBITDA to be around 7.6 billion pounds. Normalised free cash flow is now expected to be around 2.5 billion pound.



For 2017/18, the company now expects both underlying revenue excluding transit and adjusted EBITDA to be broadly flat year on year. It expects normalised free cash flow to be 3.0 billion pound - 3.2 billion pound. It continues to expect to grow dividend per share by at least 10% in both 2016/17 and 2017/18. It completed 206 million pounds buy back of shares in 2016/17 to help counteract the dilutive effect of all-employee share option plans maturing in the year.

on 27 October 2016, BT announced that an initial internal investigation of accounting practices in its Italian business had identified certain historical accounting errors and areas of management judgement requiring reassessment. At that time, it announced the write down of items on the balance sheet by 145 million pounds, being the then best estimate of the financial impact of these issues.

The company stated that the investigations have revealed that the extent and complexity of inappropriate behaviour in the Italian business were far greater than previously identified and have revealed improper accounting practices and a complex set of improper sales, purchase, factoring and leasing transactions. These activities have resulted in the overstatement of earnings in Italian business over a number of years.

The investigation into the financial position of Italian business is now substantially complete. The adjustments identified have increased from the 145 million pounds announced in half-year update to a total of around 530 million pounds.

In addition, the company would expects the matters to result in a reduction in third-quarter adjusted revenue and adjusted EBITDA of around 120 million pounds, and in a reduction in third-quarter normalised free cash flow of around 100 million pounds.

For 2016/17 as a whole, relative to prior outlook, it would expect a decrease in adjusted revenue of around 200 million pounds, in adjusted EBITDA of around 175 million pounds, and of up to 500 million pounds. of normalised free cash flow due to the EBITDA impact and the one-off unwind of the effects of inappropriate working capital transactions.

For 2017/18, the company would expect a similar annual impact to adjusted revenue and adjusted EBITDA as in 2016/17, with the EBITDA impact flowing through to normalised free cash flow.

The EBITDA contribution of the Italian business included in the Group's reported EBITDA for the financial year ended 31 March 2016 was around 1%.

"The improper behaviour in our Italian business is an extremely serious matter, and we have taken immediate steps to strengthen the financial processes and controls in that business. We suspended a number of BT Italy's senior management team who have now left the business. We have also appointed a new Chief Executive of BT Italy who will take charge on 1 February 2017," the company said.

