Euro Climbs Vs Most Majors Ahead Of German Manufacturing PMI

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:30 am ET Tuesday, IHS Markit releases German preliminary manufacturing PMI for January. The index is expected to rise to 55.4, compared to a reading of 55.6 registered in December.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro declined against the greenback, it rose against the rest of major rivals.

The euro was trading at 1.0749 against the greenback, 121.77 against the yen, 1.0733 against the Swiss franc and 0.8612 against the pound as of 3:25 am ET.

