Asian Shares Mostly Higher Despite Trump Uncertainty

3:50a.m.

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks closed mostly higher on Tuesday as higher commodity prices on a weaker dollar and upbeat earnings results from Samsung Electronics helped investors shrug off renewed concerns about protectionist policies under new U.S. President Donald Trump.

The U.S. dollar remained under selling pressure in Asian trading on mounting uncertainty over future U.S. fiscal policy, as Trump vowed to impose a major border tax on companies that move overseas while abandoning the Trans-Pacific Partnership free-trade deal and announcing plans to renegotiate the terms of NAFTA at the appropriate time.

Statements from the U.S. Treasury Secretary-designate on currency strength also raised some suspicion that the Trump administration's protectionist stance will include seeking a weaker currency.

Meanwhile, oil prices ticked higher today after declining overnight on data from Baker Hughes showing that U.S. drillers added the most rigs in nearly four years last week.

Chinese shares closed off their day's highs in thin trading as investors moved to the sidelines ahead of holidays. Traders shrugged off data from the Finance Ministry, which showed that China's preliminary fiscal deficit for 2016 exceeded the budget target.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite rose 5.78 points or 0.18 percent to 3,142.55 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was 0.22 percent higher at 22,949 in late trade.

Japanese shares extended losses from the previous session, hit by a firmer yen following better-than-expected Japanese manufacturing PMI print for January and comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary over a stronger dollar.

The Nikkei average dropped 103.04 points or 0.55 percent to 18,787.99, while the broader Topix index closed 0.55 percent lower at 1,506.33.

Kansai Electric Power, Toshiba, Dai-ichi Life Insurance, Mitsubishi Motors, Fast Retailing and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were among the worst performing stocks. Takata Corp slumped 6 percent to extend losses for a seventh straight session as the embattled airbag maker braces for a drawn-out bankruptcy.

Australian shares ended notably higher after steelmaker BlueScope Steel upgraded its underlying profit forecast and medical device maker ResMed posted another solid quarter of operations.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 climbed 39.10 points or 0.70 percent to 5,650.10, while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 38.30 points or 0.68 percent higher at 5,706.30.

Shares of BlueScope Steel and ResMed jumped 8 percent and 7.2 percent respectively. Miners BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group climbed 2-5 percent after base metal prices soared overnight. Banks ended flat to slightly lower on concerns over increased household debt.

In economic releases, Australia's consumer sentiment weakened during the week ended January 22, impacted by the end of the traditional holiday season and recent headlines about Brexit and Trump Presidency, a weekly survey compiled by the ANZ bank and Roy Morgan Research showed.

Seoul shares ended largely unchanged as investors adopted a wait-and-watch approach ahead of Lunar New Year holidays beginning Friday. Weak consumer confidence data also dented sentiment. The benchmark Kospi inched down 0.23 point or 0.01 percent to 2,065.76.

LG Display shares fell 2.3 percent after the company said it expects lower panel shipments during the first quarter. Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.3 percent after reporting its highest operating profit in more than three years despite the humiliating Galaxy Note 7 recall.

New Zealand shares ended marginally lower even as survey figures from Business NZ showed activity in New Zealand's services sector hit a 13-month high in December, boosted by strong growth in employment and new orders.

The benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index slipped 3.69 points or 0.05 percent to 7,064.16, with Rakon and Tegel Group Holdings pacing the decliners. Comvita shares soared 7.5 percent after having tumbled 17 percent in the previous session.

Elsewhere, benchmark indexes in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan were up between 0.3 percent and 0.8 percent.

Overnight, U.S. stocks fell but closed off their day's lows. The Dow slid 0.1 percent and the S&P 500 shed 0.3 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed marginally lower.

