Bombardier Agrees With With CityJet For Purchase Of Up To 10 CRJ900 Aircraft

4:11a.m.

MONTREAL (dpa-AFX) - Bombardier Commercial Aircraft of Bombardier Inc. (BBD_B.TO, BBD_A.TO) Tuesday announced a conditional purchase agreement with Dublin-based regional carrier, CityJet for six CRJ900 aircraft and additional options on four aircraft. On the list price of the CRJ900 aircraft, the order is valued at approximately $280 million and could increase to $467 million on exercise of options.



Upon delivery, the aircraft will operate wet lease services on behalf of Scandinavian Airlines or SAS.

CityJet currently owns a fleet of eight CRJ900 aircraft which are on wet lease service with SAS. The airline will also take delivery of four new CRJ900 aircraft in early 2017.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

