European Shares Turn Flat After PMI Data

5:01a.m.

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks held steady Tuesday after three days of losses as a weaker dollar boosted resource stocks and investors waited for the U.K.'s Supreme Court decision on whether Prime Minister Theresa May needs parliamentary approval to trigger formal Brexit talks.

Stocks pared early gains to turn flat after Markit's flash composite PMI figures showed Eurozone business activity eased slightly in January. The corresponding PMI, which measures the combined output of both the manufacturing and service sectors, fell to 54.3 from 54.4 in December.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was marginally higher at 361.21 in opening deals after declining 0.4 percent in the previous session on mounting concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump's trade and regulatory policies.



The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were also marginally higher, while France's CAC 40 index was virtually little changed in choppy trade.

Shares of Generali soared 8 percent after the insurer bought voting rights worth 3 percent of lender Intesa Sanpaolo SpA's share capital to fend off a reported takeover. Generali's biggest shareholder and Intesa's domestic rival Mediobanca jumped 7.5 percent.

Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and BHP Billiton climbed 3-5 percent as the dollar wallowed near seven-week lows against a basket of currencies after comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary over currency strength.

BT Group shares slumped nearly 20 percent in London. The telecoms giant has cut its forecasts for this year and next after finding that "inappropriate" accounting malpractice in its Italian business is far worse than previously thought.

Low-cost airline easyJet tumbled 8 percent after saying it is still facing headwinds from the effects of weak sterling and fuel prices.

IG Group Holdings lost more than 2 percent. The British online trading firm has warned of long-term uncertainty from a regulatory clampdown on spread betting after reporting a 7 percent rise in first-half pretax profit.

SAP shares slid half a percent after the German business software provider posted 2016 results in line with analysts' expectations.

Philips Electronics NV tumbled 3 percent. While repeating its medium-term financial targets, the Dutch consumer electronics giant disclosed a conflict with U.S. authorities over its defibrillators business.

Swiss bakery firm Aryzta lost as much as 32 percent after a profit warning.

