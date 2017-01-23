WisdomTree Issuer PLC : Net Asset Value(s)

5:40a.m.

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 23-January-17

Fund Dealing Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share

in Issue Currency

WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 23/01/2017 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 8,668,929.35 9.6321

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 23/01/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 27,420,713.47 13.7104

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 23/01/2017 IE00BDF12W49 16000 USD 263,373.58 16.4608

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 23/01/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 625000 USD 9,398,641.78 15.0378

WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 23/01/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 150000 USD 1,582,613.01 10.5508

WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 23/01/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 1150000 USD 12,133,609.05 10.551



Advertisement

WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 23/01/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 34,815,515.42 12.4119

WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 23/01/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 276,737.19 13.178

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 23/01/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,068,938.61 14.9293

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 23/01/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 71000 EUR 1,068,151.02 15.0444

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 23/01/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,472,071.41 10.514

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 23/01/2017 IE00BVXBH163 4130000 USD 64,774,910.92 15.684

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 23/01/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,189,823.32 16.9975

WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 23/01/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2550000 EUR 41,179,485.14 16.1488

WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 23/01/2017 IE00BDF16114 21000 EUR 279,702.09 13.3191

WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 23/01/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 274,560.47 13.0743

WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 23/01/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,162,729.85 14.0088

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 23/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,232,019.63 17.1114

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 23/01/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,129,252.60 15.1011

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 23/01/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1750000 GBP 17,154,163.70 9.8024

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 23/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,186,734.15 16.9509

WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 23/01/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 269,331.36 16.8332

WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 23/01/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,217,253.47 16.869

WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 23/01/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 2100000 EUR 27,395,740.88 13.0456

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 23/01/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 151250 CHF 2,603,215.00 17.2113

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 23/01/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 301000 EUR 4,424,546.88 14.6995

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 23/01/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 150010 GBP 1,494,448.76 9.9623

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 23/01/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 301000 USD 5,180,107.73 17.2097

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 23/01/2017 IE00BVXC4854 6300000 USD 91,826,324.70 14.5756

WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 23/01/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 700000 GBP 3,810,877.44 5.4441

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 23/01/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 53,325,390.20 18.2309

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 23/01/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,005,763.24 15.4733

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 23/01/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 889,517.17 13.6849

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 23/01/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 16000 USD 273,093.33 17.0683

WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 23/01/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 276,662.89 17.2914

WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 23/01/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,370,089.79 17.2825

WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 23/01/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,317,822.90 19.311

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire

BWZMM42R26

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



