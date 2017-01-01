Jan 24, 8:17 a.m., New York
Create my watchlists and portfolios login | register
Lockheed Martin US5398301094

Lockheed Martin Sees FY17 Earnings Below Estimates

7:56a.m.

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) provided earnings outlook for fiscal 2017 below analysts' estimates.

Advertisement

The company forecast fiscal 2017 earnings of $12.25 to $12.55 per share on net sales of $49.40 billion to $50.60 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $12.87 per share for the year on revenues of $49.59 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX


                                                                                                                        

Make newratings better! Is this site working for you?