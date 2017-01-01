Gold Levels Off After 10-Week Highs

8:14a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were lower Tuesday morning, trimming strong gains from the previous session.

A murky rate hike outlook and concerns about U.S. trade relations drove gold to the highest in ten weeks Monday, but traders are waiting on a slew of second-tier economic data this morning.



Advertisement

March gold was down $2.30 at $1216 an ounce.

On the economic front, the Redbook data, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, will be released at 8.55 am ET. In the previous week, the stores sales were up 0.3 percent.

The Purchasing Managers' Manufacturing Index or PMI for January will be revealed at 9.45 am ET. Last month, the index was at 54.2.

The National Association of Realtors' existing home sales for December will be published at 10.00 am ET. Economists are looking for existing home sales consensus of 5.550 million, slightly down from 5.610 million a year ago.

The Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for January will be published at 10.00 am ET. In the previous week the composite index of new orders, shipments and employment indexes was at 8.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



