Freshii Planning Sweeter IPO

9:27a.m.

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Health-food restaurant chain Freshii Inc. has increased the price range for its initial public offering in Canada.

Freshii has raised the price range for its IPO to C$10 to C$11.50 per share from the prior range of C$8.50 to C$10.0 per share, BNN reported. The company could raise up to C$125.4 million in the offering at the high end of the revised range.

The offering includes a treasury offering by Freshii and a secondary offering of Class A subordinate voting shares of Freshii by certain shareholders, including Jaxii Holdings LLC, a limited liability company controlled by Matthew Corrin, Freshii's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.



This would be the largest Canadian IPO after women's fashion retailer Aritzia LP raised C$400 million in September 2016. It would also be the first Canadian IPO this year.

Freshii is a Canadian fast-food franchise that serves burritos, wraps, soups, salads and frozen yogurt. It was founded by Corrin in 2005 when he was 23 years old, with a loan from his parents.

Freshii aims to establish itself as a go-to option for quick, affordable and healthful meals, amid the growing demand for healthier food options.

According to a December 19 regulatory filing, the company has now expanded to 244 stores across 15 countries and in more than 30 states and provinces in North America as of September 25. About 98 percent of the stores are franchised.

The company has generated 14 consecutive fiscal quarters of positive same-store sales growth.

In fiscal 2017, Freshii plans to open 150 to 160 new franchised stores. By the end of fiscal 2019, it targets 810 to 840 stores.

