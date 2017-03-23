Ciena COO François Locoh-Donou To Resign

9:30a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ciena (CIEN) announced that François Locoh-Donou will step down as senior vice president and chief operating officer, effective on or about March 23, 2017. The company said its management team is executing on its proven succession planning process to ensure a smooth transition for the organization.



Advertisement

Locoh-Donou joined the company in 2002 and served in several leadership positions before becoming COO in November 2015.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



