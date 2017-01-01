"Saturday Night Live" Writer Katie Rich Fired Over Barron Trump Comment

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A joke she made about Donald Trump's son Barron Trump on social media has cost "Saturday Night Live" writer Katie Rich her job.

US media reported that NBC suspended Katie for saying on Twitter on Friday that Barron Trump will be "this country's first homeschool shooter."



The comment evoked widespread criticism. Within hours Rich removed the tweet, temporarily deleted her Twitter account, and offered sincere apologies for the "insensitive tweet".

However, Rich, who had been writing for SNL since December 2013, was suspended from the late night show indefinitely.

10-year-old Barron is the youngest of Trump's children, born to his third wife Malania.

A former host of Saturday Night Live, Trump has been critical of how the NBC sketch show has portrayed him on air.

Irked by the NBC show poking fun at his recent press conference, Trump earlier this month had slammed it as the American channel's worst program.

In a Twitter post in October, the New York billionaire opined that it is time to stop "the boring and unfunny show." Last month, he said Saturday Night Live is unwatchable.

